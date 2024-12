Kepaz team parted ways with two players.

According to the information obtained by AZERTAC, Ganja club said goodbye to Malian striker Lassan N'Diaye and Albanian midfielder Redon Mihana, Idman.biz reports.

The contracts with both players were terminated early.

Lassan N'Diaye and Redon Mihana were transferred to Kepaz at the beginning of this season.

Idman.biz