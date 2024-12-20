Elmar Bakhshiyev: "I disagree with the idea of being a 'one-season team'"

"We've done a great job in team selection."

Elmar Bakhshiyev, the Araz-Nakhchivan head coach, shared his thoughts in an interview with Idman TV, Idman.biz reports.

The coach assessed the team's overall performance and responded to some comments made about the club. He stated: "I disagree with the idea that we are a 'one-season team.' If we want to defend our position, we need to improve year by year. This development requires time. Many people call us a surprise team, but behind that surprise is the hard work of my players. You see the team once a week, but we build this club daily. I believe that as a team, we can continue to develop."

Araz-Nakhchivan is currently second in the league standings with 39 points after 17 rounds.

Idman.biz