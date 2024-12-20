European Leagues oppose unifying proposal

The organization representing European soccer leagues opposes a reformed version of the breakaway super league, which was introduced under a new guise.

The organization representing Europe’s national leagues has issued a statement on the official website regarding the proposal by A22 Sports Management to create a United League, Idman.biz reports.

The statement reads: “The A22’s competition model, which is not requested and unsubstantiated, would increase the number of international matches in an already congested calendar,” it said. “Supporters and stakeholders across the game have consistently made it clear that any attempt from existing or new international club competitions to expand their calendars at the expense of domestic competitions will be rejected.”

Recently, A22 Sports Management has applied to FIFA and UEFA to officially recognize a new European tournament, which will involve 96 teams from 55 countries in a tiered system.

