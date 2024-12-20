Messi joins Premier League?

Currently playing for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi might leave the MLS club to join Manchester City.

Idman.biz, via Tuttosport, reports that Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly interested in bringing the Argentine star on loan until the end of the season. Guardiola aims to improve his team’s performance, which has seen only one win in their last 11 matches.

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham is said to be open to letting Messi leave if the player wishes to test his skills in the English Premier League.

Messi joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 as a free agent after departing from French club PSG. Since then, he has made 39 appearances, scoring 34 goals and providing 19 assists.

