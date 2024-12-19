Juninho sparks transfer battle between Sevilla and Crvena zvezda

Qarabag midfielder Olavio Juninho has attracted interest from another European club.

Following discussions with Sevilla, Serbian club Crvena zvezda has also joined the race to sign the Brazilian forward, Idman.biz reports.

The Serbian team has initiated negotiations with both Qarabag and Juninho. Meanwhile, the Aghdam club is carefully reviewing offers from potential buyers to secure the best deal for the transfer.

Juninho, however, has expressed a preference for playing in the Iberian Peninsula. Sevilla, whose initial offer was declined, is optimistic that the player's interest in joining them will work in their favor.

Juninho has scored 23 goals in 47 appearances in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz