Atalanta sets record in Italy Cup - VIDEO

In the Round of 16 of the Italian Cup, Atalanta made history with a dominant performance against Cesena.
The Bergamo club scored 6 goals in a cup match for the first time ever, winning 6-1, Idman.biz reports.
This marks their third victory with a 5-goal margin, having previously defeated Alessandria 5-0 in 1959 and Reggina 5-0 in 1972.
Atalanta will face Bologna in the quarterfinals.
