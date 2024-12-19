Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO

Injuries are an inevitable part of sports.

In the 17th minute of the match between Monaco and PSG (2-4), the home team's defender Wilfried Singo accidentally struck Gianluigi Donnarumma in the face with his boot while attempting to take a shot at goal, Idman.biz reports.

As a result, the Italian goalkeeper was unable to continue playing and required ten stitches on his face. Singo, who already had a yellow card, did not receive any further punishment for the incident.

Reportedly, Donnarumma, angry at Singo’s lack of punishment, waited for the referee Francois Letexier in the corridor to express his displeasure during the break. However, the referee entered the changing room without engaging in a conversation.

A similar incident occurred in the England League Cup match between Newcastle and Brentford. In the 20th minute, Joelinton, the home team’s midfielder, collided in an aerial challenge with Nathan Collins, the opposing defender.

During the incident, the Brazilian player suffered an ear injury and had his lip torn. After receiving medical attention, Joelinton returned to the field, but towards the end of the first half, he required treatment again for a nosebleed. He was eventually substituted during the break.

Idman.biz