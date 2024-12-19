19 December 2024
EN

Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO

Football
News
19 December 2024 11:00
154
Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO

Injuries are an inevitable part of sports.

In the 17th minute of the match between Monaco and PSG (2-4), the home team's defender Wilfried Singo accidentally struck Gianluigi Donnarumma in the face with his boot while attempting to take a shot at goal, Idman.biz reports.

As a result, the Italian goalkeeper was unable to continue playing and required ten stitches on his face. Singo, who already had a yellow card, did not receive any further punishment for the incident.

Reportedly, Donnarumma, angry at Singo’s lack of punishment, waited for the referee Francois Letexier in the corridor to express his displeasure during the break. However, the referee entered the changing room without engaging in a conversation.

A similar incident occurred in the England League Cup match between Newcastle and Brentford. In the 20th minute, Joelinton, the home team’s midfielder, collided in an aerial challenge with Nathan Collins, the opposing defender.

During the incident, the Brazilian player suffered an ear injury and had his lip torn. After receiving medical attention, Joelinton returned to the field, but towards the end of the first half, he required treatment again for a nosebleed. He was eventually substituted during the break.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Roma owners acquire Everton
17:51
Football

Roma owners acquire Everton

The Roundhouse Company has acquired the controlling stake of Everton FC
CLAIM: Sevilla reaches agreement with Juninho
17:38
Football

CLAIM: Sevilla reaches agreement with Juninho

The source also revealed the amount that will be paid to Qarabag for Juninho
Gurbanov comments on Juninho's transfer: "It creates a problem for me"
17:32
Football

Gurbanov comments on Juninho's transfer: "It creates a problem for me"

The reason why Qarabag player Olavio Juninho did not play in the postponed Matchday 3 game against Shamakhi (1:0) has been revealed
Aykhan Abbasov: "It was a suspicious episode"
17:23
Football

Aykhan Abbasov: "It was a suspicious episode"

Head coach shared his thoughts on the match
Gurban Gurbanov: "We could have lost"
17:14
Football

Gurban Gurbanov: "We could have lost"

The 52-year-old coach shared his thoughts on the match
Qarabag official denies report by major newspaper
16:50
Football

Qarabag official denies report by major newspaper

Spain's AS newspaper published information about Qarabag

Most read

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO
17 December 11:40
Basketball

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

The 32-year-old athlete's body was discovered in a block of five-story buildings in central Moscow
Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer
17 December 18:21
Football

Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer

Qarabag’s football player Olavio Juninho may continue his career in Spain
Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO
11:00
Football

Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO

In the 17th minute of the match between Monaco and PSG (2-4), the home team's defender Wilfried Singo accidentally struck Gianluigi Donnarumma in the face

FIFA Intercontinental Cup final: Real Madrid face Pachuca
18 December 09:57
Football

FIFA Intercontinental Cup final: Real Madrid face Pachuca

Real Madrid face Mexico's Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final in Lusail Stadium