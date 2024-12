Renat Dadashov and Hasan Nazarli, representing Ankaragucu, have progressed to the Round of 16 in the Turkish Cup.

Their team faced Menemenspor in the 5th round of the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

In a thrilling match, the Ankara side secured a 3:2 victory. Renat made a brief appearance in the final minutes of the game, while Hasan remained on the bench.

The opponents for Ankaragucu in the Round of 16 will be determined through a draw.

Idman.biz