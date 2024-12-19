19 December 2024
Ancelotti makes history with Real Madrid

Football
News
19 December 2024 09:17
Ancelotti makes history with Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has cemented his place in Real Madrid's history by winning the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

The Italian manager has now become the most decorated coach in the club's history, amassing an impressive 15 trophies, Idman.biz reports.
This achievement surpasses the previous record of 14 titles held by Miguel Muñoz.

Notably, Real Madrid secured their victory in the final by defeating Pachuca with a commanding 3-0 scoreline.

Ancelotti’s Trophies with Real Madrid:
• 3 Champions League titles
• 2 LaLiga titles
• 2 Copa del Rey titles
• 2 Spanish Super Cups
• 3 UEFA Super Cups
• 2 FIFA Club World Cups
• 1 FIFA Intercontinental Cup

Ancelotti’s unparalleled success solidifies his legacy as one of the greatest managers in Real Madrid's illustrious history.

