Marcus Rashford: "People want to know what Man United means to me!"

Marcus Rashford has announced that he will be leaving Manchester United after spending ten seasons with the club.

Idman.biz reports that the 27-year-old forward revealed that he is ready for a new challenge and next steps in his career: "When I leave it's going to be 'no hard feelings'. You're not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That's me as a person. If I know that a situation is already bad I'm not going to make it worse. I've seen how other players have left in the past and I don't want to be that person. When I leave I'll make a statement and it will be from me. When asked if he would 'always be a red', he replied: "Yes! 100 per cent. 100 per cent."

