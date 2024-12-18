Most reliable and unreliable goalkeepers in the Azerbaijani Championship

In the Misli Premier League, goalkeepers have shown themselves in different ways through the first 17 rounds of the season.

19 goalkeepers have guarded the posts of 10 teams, Idman.biz reports.

The most used goalkeeper is from Qarabag: Mateusz Kochalski, who played 8 matches, followed by Fabijan Buntic with 6 appearances. Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev and Sadig Mammadzada each made 1 appearance.

The goalkeeper with the most appearances is Huseynali Guliyev from Sabail, with 17 games and 1530 minutes played. Five other goalkeepers – Rza Jafarov (Neftchi), Mehdi Cannatov (Sumgayit), Ricardo (Shamaxi), Cristian Avram (Araz-Nakhchivan), and Ivan Konovalov (Turan Tovuz) – played 16 matches each with 1440 minutes.

The goalkeepers who concede the most are Rogerio Santos (Kapaz) and Huseynali Guliyev (Səbail), with 29 goals each. However, Santos allowed those goals in 14 games, while Guliyev conceded in 17 games. Rza Jafarov (Neftchi) conceded 25 goals in 16 matches.

The only goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet this season, playing just one match, is Sadig Mammadzada from Qarabag.

Among the most reliable goalkeepers, Cristian Avram (Araz-Nakhchivan) and Mateusz Kochalski (Qarabag) stand out. Avram conceded only 7 goals in 16 matches, while Kochalski conceded only 3 goals in 8 matches.

In terms of goals conceded per match, the top 4 are from Qarabag: Sadig Mammadzada (0), Mateusz Kochalski (0.38), Fabijan Buntic (0.50), and Cristian Avram (0.44).

The highest goals conceded per match are Tərlan Ahmadli (Araz-Nakhchivan) with 4.0 goals (1 match, 4 goals) and Məmməd Hüseynov (Kəpəz) with 3.0 goals (4 games, 12 goals).

Kristian Avram (Araz-Nakhchiıvan) also leads with 10 clean sheets, followed by İvan Konovalov (Turan Tovuz) with 8, and Aydın Bayramov (Zirə) with 7.

In terms of total saves, Mehdi Cannatov (Sumgayit) and Rogerio Santos (Kapaz) have made 64 saves, while Rza Jafarov (Neftchi) has 62 saves.

By average saves per game, Mammad Huseynov (Kapaz) leads with an impressive 5.25 saves per match. Sergey Samok (Turan Tovuz), who has played only one match, is the only goalkeeper without any saves.

Idman.biz