18 December 2024
EN

Most reliable and unreliable goalkeepers in the Azerbaijani Championship

Football
News
18 December 2024 17:07
20
Most reliable and unreliable goalkeepers in the Azerbaijani Championship

In the Misli Premier League, goalkeepers have shown themselves in different ways through the first 17 rounds of the season.

19 goalkeepers have guarded the posts of 10 teams, Idman.biz reports.

The most used goalkeeper is from Qarabag: Mateusz Kochalski, who played 8 matches, followed by Fabijan Buntic with 6 appearances. Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev and Sadig Mammadzada each made 1 appearance.

The goalkeeper with the most appearances is Huseynali Guliyev from Sabail, with 17 games and 1530 minutes played. Five other goalkeepers – Rza Jafarov (Neftchi), Mehdi Cannatov (Sumgayit), Ricardo (Shamaxi), Cristian Avram (Araz-Nakhchivan), and Ivan Konovalov (Turan Tovuz) – played 16 matches each with 1440 minutes.

The goalkeepers who concede the most are Rogerio Santos (Kapaz) and Huseynali Guliyev (Səbail), with 29 goals each. However, Santos allowed those goals in 14 games, while Guliyev conceded in 17 games. Rza Jafarov (Neftchi) conceded 25 goals in 16 matches.

The only goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet this season, playing just one match, is Sadig Mammadzada from Qarabag.

Among the most reliable goalkeepers, Cristian Avram (Araz-Nakhchivan) and Mateusz Kochalski (Qarabag) stand out. Avram conceded only 7 goals in 16 matches, while Kochalski conceded only 3 goals in 8 matches.

In terms of goals conceded per match, the top 4 are from Qarabag: Sadig Mammadzada (0), Mateusz Kochalski (0.38), Fabijan Buntic (0.50), and Cristian Avram (0.44).

The highest goals conceded per match are Tərlan Ahmadli (Araz-Nakhchivan) with 4.0 goals (1 match, 4 goals) and Məmməd Hüseynov (Kəpəz) with 3.0 goals (4 games, 12 goals).

Kristian Avram (Araz-Nakhchiıvan) also leads with 10 clean sheets, followed by İvan Konovalov (Turan Tovuz) with 8, and Aydın Bayramov (Zirə) with 7.
In terms of total saves, Mehdi Cannatov (Sumgayit) and Rogerio Santos (Kapaz) have made 64 saves, while Rza Jafarov (Neftchi) has 62 saves.
By average saves per game, Mammad Huseynov (Kapaz) leads with an impressive 5.25 saves per match. Sergey Samok (Turan Tovuz), who has played only one match, is the only goalkeeper without any saves.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Juninho transfer could break record in Azerbaijan
18:00
Football

Juninho transfer could break record in Azerbaijan

In the initial discussions, Sevilla reportedly offered around 5 million euros
Marcus Rashford: "People want to know what Man United means to me!"
17:26
Football

Marcus Rashford: "People want to know what Man United means to me!"

Marcus Rashford has announced that he will be leaving Manchester United after spending ten seasons with the club
Sevilla offer for Juninho revealed, another bid expected for Qarabag
16:31
Football

Sevilla offer for Juninho revealed, another bid expected for Qarabag

If this happens, the LaLiga club will attempt to increase the offer in their next bid for Juninho
Is Elkhan Abdullayev leaving the national team?
15:10
Football

Is Elkhan Abdullayev leaving the national team?

The head coach of Azerbaijan’s U19 national football team, Elkhan Abdullayev, may soon part ways with the team
Azerbaijan Championship: The Relentless and the helpless – RESEARCH
15:03
Football

Azerbaijan Championship: The Relentless and the helpless – RESEARCH

This week kicked off with the match between Qarabag and Sumgayit, setting the stage for the latest round of the Misli Premier League
New football stadium to be built in Mingachevir
14:45
Football

New football stadium to be built in Mingachevir

A new football stadium is set to be constructed in Mingachevir

Most read

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO
17 December 11:40
Basketball

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

The 32-year-old athlete's body was discovered in a block of five-story buildings in central Moscow
Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer
17 December 18:21
Football

Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer

Qarabag’s football player Olavio Juninho may continue his career in Spain
Karim Benzema to retire from Football
16 December 15:20
Football

Karim Benzema to retire from Football

Benzema is planning to bid farewell to football in the summer of 2025
Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO
16 December 17:30
Gymnastics

Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO

After the Paris Olympics, a list of gymnasts retiring from professional sports was compiled by Idman.biz