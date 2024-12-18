UEFA issues warning to our national team

UEFA has issued a warning to the Azerbaijani national football team.

Idman.biz, citing Report, reports that the warning was triggered by incidents during the team’s away match against Sweden in the Nations League, where the team lost.

The warning was issued due to the “improper conduct of the team,” under the leadership of head coach Fernando Santos.

In that match, five players from the national team were shown yellow cards: Anton Krivotsyuk, Amin Seydiyev, Joshgun Diniyev, Bahlul Mustafazada, and Toral Bayramov.

The game ended with a 6-0 victory for the host team.

Idman.biz