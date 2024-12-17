17 December 2024
EN

Isgandar Javadov: “I am concerned about what is happening at Neftchi” – INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
17 December 2024 15:35
19
Isgandar Javadov: “I am concerned about what is happening at Neftchi” – INTERVIEW

Today, a tournament dedicated to the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis is being held among football veterans. The competition, organized in Guba, features teams from the Azerbaijani national veteran team, Neftchi, Sumgayit, Amateur League veterans, as well as Guba, Shabran, Khachmaz, and Gusar representatives.

Idman.biz reports that veteran footballer Isgandar Javadov shared his thoughts in an interview with Sport24.az.

- What are your thoughts about the tournament?
- It’s a wonderful initiative. The more events like this, the better. Minister Farid Gayibov supported the organization of this tournament, and we thank him for that. Holding this event before the holidays is very timely and positive.

- There are reports that national team coach Fernando Santos might resign. After the poor results in the Nations League, do you think it’s advisable to continue with him or part ways?
- Fernando Santos has a contract, and he should be allowed to work. Changing the coach won’t make a difference because the results will remain the same. I’ve been saying for years that we don’t have quality football players. A coach doesn’t play the game – players do. In 30 years, we haven’t produced high-level footballers.

- Neftchi, the club you captained for many years, isn’t in the desired position in the Premier League standings…
- I captained Neftchi for 8 years, and I’m genuinely concerned about what’s happening at the club. Neftchi is our flagship club and carries a rich history. It should be the main contender to Qarabag. Neftchi must lead the league in honor of its name and its fans.

- Vagif Javadov is now the head coach of Sumgayit. As his uncle, how do you evaluate his performance so far?
- I can’t say much about Vagif right now. He’s still new to the role and has to prove himself. It’s too early to judge his work – good or bad. Only time will tell. It all depends on Vagif. He needs time.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer
18:21
Football

Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer

Qarabag’s football player Olavio Juninho may continue his career in Spain
Andrey Popovich: "I would love to play against Ukraine in the Azerbaijani National team" – INTERVIEW
18:02
Football

Andrey Popovich: "I would love to play against Ukraine in the Azerbaijani National team" – INTERVIEW

Former goalkeeper of the Azerbaijani national team, Andrey Popovich, originally from Ukraine, gave an interview to Sportal.az
Giorgi Kantaria: "Everything was turned upside down" – INTERVIEW
16:36
Football

Giorgi Kantaria: "Everything was turned upside down" – INTERVIEW

Giorgi Kantaria, who left Shamakhi under mysterious circumstances, shared his thoughts
Lamine Yamal: ‘No longer free walks with friends’ - INTERVIEW
16:30
Football

Lamine Yamal: ‘No longer free walks with friends’ - INTERVIEW

Lamine revealed that the news of his victory reached him at the "Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper," FC Barcelona's training center
Ukraine player disqualified ahead of World Cup qualifiers
14:51
Football

Ukraine player disqualified ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Ukraine, Azerbaijan's opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, faced a significant setback
National team player returns to Azerbaijan
14:32
Football

National team player returns to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani national team footballer Jalal Huseynov has changed clubs

Most read

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO
11:40
Basketball

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

The 32-year-old athlete's body was discovered in a block of five-story buildings in central Moscow
Qarabag regressed - UEFA rating
15 December 12:54
Football

Qarabag regressed - UEFA rating

The UEFA ranking of the clubs has been announced
Karim Benzema to retire from Football
16 December 15:20
Football

Karim Benzema to retire from Football

Benzema is planning to bid farewell to football in the summer of 2025
Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO
16 December 17:30
Gymnastics

Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO

After the Paris Olympics, a list of gymnasts retiring from professional sports was compiled by Idman.biz