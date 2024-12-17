Isgandar Javadov: “I am concerned about what is happening at Neftchi” – INTERVIEW

Today, a tournament dedicated to the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis is being held among football veterans. The competition, organized in Guba, features teams from the Azerbaijani national veteran team, Neftchi, Sumgayit, Amateur League veterans, as well as Guba, Shabran, Khachmaz, and Gusar representatives.

Idman.biz reports that veteran footballer Isgandar Javadov shared his thoughts in an interview with Sport24.az.

- What are your thoughts about the tournament?

- It’s a wonderful initiative. The more events like this, the better. Minister Farid Gayibov supported the organization of this tournament, and we thank him for that. Holding this event before the holidays is very timely and positive.

- There are reports that national team coach Fernando Santos might resign. After the poor results in the Nations League, do you think it’s advisable to continue with him or part ways?

- Fernando Santos has a contract, and he should be allowed to work. Changing the coach won’t make a difference because the results will remain the same. I’ve been saying for years that we don’t have quality football players. A coach doesn’t play the game – players do. In 30 years, we haven’t produced high-level footballers.

- Neftchi, the club you captained for many years, isn’t in the desired position in the Premier League standings…

- I captained Neftchi for 8 years, and I’m genuinely concerned about what’s happening at the club. Neftchi is our flagship club and carries a rich history. It should be the main contender to Qarabag. Neftchi must lead the league in honor of its name and its fans.

- Vagif Javadov is now the head coach of Sumgayit. As his uncle, how do you evaluate his performance so far?

- I can’t say much about Vagif right now. He’s still new to the role and has to prove himself. It’s too early to judge his work – good or bad. Only time will tell. It all depends on Vagif. He needs time.

Idman.biz