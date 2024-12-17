Disqualification threat for Ukraine player ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Ukraine, Azerbaijan's opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, could face a significant setback.

The Ukrainian national team player, Mykhailo Mudryk, who plays for Chelsea, is facing a disqualification threat, Idman.biz reports.

The 23-year-old midfielder tested positive for a banned substance in a doping test. While the A sample revealed the presence of the prohibited substance, the B sample is yet to be tested.

Mudryk missed four matches after the November 28 Conference League game against Heidenheim (2:0).

