Disqualification threat for Ukraine player ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Ukraine, Azerbaijan's opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, could face a significant setback.
The Ukrainian national team player, Mykhailo Mudryk, who plays for Chelsea, is facing a disqualification threat, Idman.biz reports.
The 23-year-old midfielder tested positive for a banned substance in a doping test. While the A sample revealed the presence of the prohibited substance, the B sample is yet to be tested.
Mudryk missed four matches after the November 28 Conference League game against Heidenheim (2:0).
Idman.biz