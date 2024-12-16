16 December 2024
EN

Nikola Jurcevic: "Azerbaijan could reach the playoffs in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers"

Football
News
16 December 2024 14:50
12
Nikola Jurcevic: "Azerbaijan could reach the playoffs in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers"

"Iceland and Ukraine are good teams," said former head coach of Azerbaijan's national football team, Nikola Jurcevic, as he evaluated the 2026 FIFA World Cup European qualifiers in an interview with AZERTAC.

İdman.biz reports that the Croatian specialist noted that Azerbaijan has the potential to compete on equal terms with both opponents: "Iceland and Ukraine are not teams performing at the highest level. It’s possible to play against them. As for us, while France is the favorite, Croatia also has a strong squad. I believe we can beat France and take a spot in Group D."

Jurcevic added that Azerbaijan's national team has a chance to secure a playoff spot in this group: "Yes, the team faced setbacks in the last Nations League season. However, Azerbaijan is led by a highly experienced coach like Fernando Santos. In my opinion, the Portuguese coach should remain in his position."

In the qualifiers, Azerbaijan will compete in Group D alongside the winner of the France/Croatia matchup, Iceland, and Ukraine.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Sabah aim for key transfer
15:09
Football

Sabah aim for key transfer

Sabah FC continue their efforts to bolster the squad with a notable transfer target
Rudiger in stitches of laughter at Barça slip up - VIDEO
15:00
Football

Rudiger in stitches of laughter at Barça slip up - VIDEO

Antonio Rudiger couldn't hold back his laughter at Barcelona’s unexpected loss
Manager resignations last weekend
13:02
Football

Manager resignations last weekend

The past weekend was marked by several managerial resignations
Premier League manager resigns
11:59
Football

Premier League manager resigns

The latest managerial resignation in the English Premier League has taken place
New record holder at Manchester United
11:30
Football

New record holder at Manchester United

The Portuguese midfielder has become the player with the most penalty goals in the Premier League
Elkhan Mammadov: "Internal reviews for oversights do not recur"
11:01
Football

Elkhan Mammadov: "Internal reviews for oversights do not recur"

Elkhan Mammadov has commented on the incident that occurred during the draw for the FIFA 2026 World Cup European qualifiers

Most read

Ronaldo and Messi: Transfer values drop
14 December 09:17
Football

Ronaldo and Messi: Transfer values drop

The updated transfer values for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been revealed
UEFA World Cup qualifying draw results - VIDEO
13 December 16:19
Football

UEFA World Cup qualifying draw results - VIDEO

The draw for the UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been held
Mbappe did not participate in the Christmas event of Real - REASON - PHOTO
14 December 15:46
Football

Mbappe did not participate in the Christmas event of Real - REASON - PHOTO

Florentino Perez led the event, which was attended by the club's honorary president Jose Martinez Pirri

He was selected as the best for the fourth time
14 December 16:34
Football

He was selected as the best for the fourth time

Mbappe scored 56 points in the survey. He is five points ahead of Arsenal's William Saliba in the second place