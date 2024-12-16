Nikola Jurcevic: "Azerbaijan could reach the playoffs in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers"

"Iceland and Ukraine are good teams," said former head coach of Azerbaijan's national football team, Nikola Jurcevic, as he evaluated the 2026 FIFA World Cup European qualifiers in an interview with AZERTAC.

İdman.biz reports that the Croatian specialist noted that Azerbaijan has the potential to compete on equal terms with both opponents: "Iceland and Ukraine are not teams performing at the highest level. It’s possible to play against them. As for us, while France is the favorite, Croatia also has a strong squad. I believe we can beat France and take a spot in Group D."

Jurcevic added that Azerbaijan's national team has a chance to secure a playoff spot in this group: "Yes, the team faced setbacks in the last Nations League season. However, Azerbaijan is led by a highly experienced coach like Fernando Santos. In my opinion, the Portuguese coach should remain in his position."

In the qualifiers, Azerbaijan will compete in Group D alongside the winner of the France/Croatia matchup, Iceland, and Ukraine.

