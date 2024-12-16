Filip Ozobic scores his 60th goal in Azerbaijani Championships

Neftchi midfielder Filip Ozobic has reached a remarkable milestone by netting his 60th goal in Azerbaijani football championship history.

The milestone was achieved during Neftchi’s 2-1 home victory against Kapaz in Matchday 17 of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

Ozobic scored 16 goals at Gabala, 35 at Qarabag, and 9 at Neftchi.

Having played 180 matches in the competition, Ozobic’s goal-scoring average stands at 0.33 goals per game. He becomes the 30th player in the league's history to score 60 or more goals.

Idman.biz