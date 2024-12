Neftchi towards the 100th goal

The second day of the XVII round of the current Premier League will be significant with Neftchi - Kepaz.

Two well-established clubs of Azerbaijan will meet for the 61st time in the championship, Idman.biz reports.

So far, the Baku club has won 29 times, the representative of Ganja 20 times. 11 matches ended peacefully.

Neftchi will try to score the 100th goal against its opponent. Baku, who are ahead in goal difference, need 2 goals for this - 98-60.

6 or more goals have been scored in the last three matches. Neftchi has won the last 2 home matches.