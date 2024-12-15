Day of draws in Ligue 1

Matchday 15 of Ligue 1 ended with no winners in any of the three games played.
Idman.biz reports that Marseille hosted Lille, and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.
Lens couldn’t hold onto their lead, drawing 2-2 against Auxerre away.
The final match of the day saw Reims and Monaco fail to find the net, ending 0-0.
Ligue 1 - Matchday 15 Results
- Marseille 1–1 Lille
- Auxerre 2–2 Lens
- Reims 0–0 Monaco
This round, marked by a series of stalemates, did not bring significant changes to the league standings.
