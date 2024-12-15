Day of draws in Ligue 1

Matchday 15 of Ligue 1 ended with no winners in any of the three games played.

Idman.biz reports that Marseille hosted Lille, and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Lens couldn’t hold onto their lead, drawing 2-2 against Auxerre away.

The final match of the day saw Reims and Monaco fail to find the net, ending 0-0.

Ligue 1 - Matchday 15 Results

- Marseille 1–1 Lille

- Auxerre 2–2 Lens

- Reims 0–0 Monaco

This round, marked by a series of stalemates, did not bring significant changes to the league standings.

