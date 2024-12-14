14 December 2024
The captain of the Iceland national team: We need to analyze the Azerbaijan national team well

"We fell into a very difficult, at the same time, exciting group."

Idman.biz reports with reference to AZERTAC that the captain of the Icelandic national team Johann Berg Gudmundsson said these words while evaluating the result of the draw of the qualifying round for the European zone of the 2026 World Cup.

He said that they will analyze the Azerbaijan national team well: "Maybe many of you are not familiar with the playing style of this team, but we should analyze them well. We have a long way to go. I hope that all members of our team will be ready to fight in September. Because our goal is the group championship. For this we need to maintain stability. Our players must be in top form. In the group, we should focus all our attention on the first step."

The 34-year-old midfielder considered their potential opponents, the French national team, the favorite of the group: "It is a strong enough team and one of the best in the world. We have met Ukrainian and Croatian collectives many times. There were times when we lost and times when we won. We will have the opportunity to meet them again and thus correct the mistakes we made in the previous games."

Azerbaijan national team will compete against Ukraine, the winner of the France/Croatia pair and Iceland in Group D.

