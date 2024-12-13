Sarkhan Hajiyev: "Fernando Santos' departure is not on the agenda at the moment"

AFFA Executive Vice President Sarkhan Hajiyev made this statement in a recent press conference.

He addressed the rumors regarding the potential departure of the Portuguese head coach of the Azerbaijani national football team, Fernando Santos, Idman.biz reports.

Hajiyev clarified, "Currently, Fernando Santos is at the draw ceremony for the World Cup 2026 qualifiers, alongside the team. In short, Santos is fully engaged with his duties at this moment."

The draw for the World Cup 2026 qualifiers for the European zone will take place today at 3:00 PM Baku time.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz