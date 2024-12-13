Qarabag defeated, Azerbaijan drops in UEFA rankings

UEFA’s updated country rankings have been announced.
Matches from the sixth round of the Europa League's League Stage and the fifth round of the Conference League have caused notable changes in the standings, Idman.biz reports.
Azerbaijan’s position has shifted following Qarabag’s loss to Elfsborg in Sweden, which left the country’s point total unchanged. Taking advantage of this, Bulgaria has overtaken Azerbaijan.
Dropping one spot, Azerbaijan now ranks 28th in Europe with 19.625 points. This season’s contribution stands at 2.875 points, with Zira and Qarabag earning 1.250 points each, Sabah 0.250, and Sumgayit 0.125.
For reference, England leads the rankings with a total of 99.374 points.
|
#
|
country
|
20/21
|
21/22
|
22/23
|
23/24
|
24/25
|
ranking
|
teams
|
1
|
England
|
24.357
|
21.000
|
23.000
|
17.375
|
13.642
|
99.374
|
7/ 7
|
2
|
Italy
|
16.285
|
15.714
|
22.357
|
21.000
|
12.109
|
87.465
|
8/ 8
|
3
|
Spain
|
19.500
|
18.428
|
16.571
|
16.062
|
11.428
|
81.989
|
7/ 7
|
4
|
Germany
|
15.214
|
16.214
|
17.125
|
19.357
|
10.421
|
78.331
|
8/ 8
|
5
|
France
|
7.916
|
18.416
|
12.583
|
16.250
|
9.928
|
65.093
|
6/ 7
|
6
|
Netherlands
|
9.200
|
19.200
|
13.500
|
10.000
|
8.000
|
59.900
|
5/ 6
|
7
|
Portugal
|
9.600
|
12.916
|
12.500
|
11.000
|
11.775
|
57.791
|
5/ 5
|
8
|
Belgium
|
6.000
|
6.600
|
14.200
|
14.400
|
11.150
|
52.350
|
5/ 5
|
9
|
Czech Republic
|
6.600
|
6.700
|
6.750
|
13.500
|
8.700
|
42.250
|
4/ 5
|
10
|
Turkey
|
3.100
|
6.700
|
11.800
|
12.000
|
7.150
|
40.750
|
4/ 5
|
11
|
Norway
|
6.500
|
7.625
|
5.750
|
8.000
|
6.125
|
34.000
|
2/ 4
|
12
|
Greece
|
5.100
|
8.000
|
2.125
|
11.400
|
7.125
|
33.750
|
3/ 4
|
13
|
Austria
|
6.700
|
10.400
|
4.900
|
4.800
|
6.925
|
33.725
|
4/ 5
|
14
|
Switzerland
|
5.125
|
7.750
|
8.500
|
5.200
|
5.875
|
32.450
|
3/ 5
|
15
|
Scotland
|
8.500
|
7.900
|
3.500
|
6.400
|
6.000
|
32.300
|
3/ 5
|
16
|
Denmark
|
4.125
|
7.800
|
5.900
|
8.500
|
5.812
|
32.137
|
2/ 4
|
17
|
Israel
|
7.000
|
6.750
|
6.250
|
8.750
|
2.875
|
31.625
|
1/ 4
|
18
|
Poland
|
4.000
|
4.625
|
7.750
|
6.875
|
7.625
|
30.875
|
2/ 4
|
19
|
Croatia
|
5.900
|
6.000
|
3.375
|
5.875
|
5.375
|
26.525
|
1/ 4
|
20
|
Serbia
|
5.500
|
9.500
|
5.375
|
1.400
|
2.900
|
24.675
|
2/ 5
|
21
|
Cyprus
|
4.000
|
4.125
|
5.100
|
3.750
|
7.250
|
24.225
|
3/ 4
|
22
|
Sweden
|
2.500
|
5.125
|
6.250
|
1.875
|
8.156
|
23.906
|
3/ 4
|
23
|
Ukraine
|
6.800
|
4.200
|
5.700
|
4.100
|
2.600
|
23.400
|
2/ 5
|
24
|
Hungary
|
4.250
|
2.750
|
5.875
|
4.500
|
5.125
|
22.500
|
1/ 4
|
25
|
Slovakia
|
1.500
|
4.125
|
6.000
|
5.000
|
4.625
|
21.250
|
1/ 4
|
26
|
Romania
|
3.750
|
2.250
|
6.250
|
3.250
|
5.125
|
20.625
|
1/ 4
|
27
|
Bulgaria
|
4.000
|
3.375
|
4.500
|
4.375
|
3.375
|
19.625
|
1/ 4
|
28
|
Azerbaijan
|
2.500
|
4.375
|
4.000
|
5.875
|
2.875
|
19.625
|
1/ 4
|
29
|
Russia
|
4.333
|
5.300
|
4.333
|
4.333
|
0.000
|
18.299
|
0
|
30
|
Slovenia
|
2.250
|
3.000
|
2.125
|
3.875
|
5.968
|
17.218
|
2/ 4
|
31
|
Ireland
|
1.875
|
2.875
|
3.375
|
1.500
|
4.718
|
14.343
|
1/ 4
|
32
|
Moldova
|
1.375
|
5.250
|
3.750
|
2.000
|
1.875
|
14.250
|
1/ 4
|
33
|
Iceland
|
0.625
|
1.500
|
3.000
|
3.833
|
3.625
|
12.583
|
1/ 4
|
34
|
Armenia
|
1.375
|
1.875
|
2.375
|
2.250
|
4.375
|
12.250
|
1/ 4
|
35
|
Kosovo
|
1.833
|
2.333
|
2.875
|
3.000
|
2.000
|
12.041
|
4
|
36
|
Latvia
|
1.375
|
2.625
|
2.750
|
1.625
|
3.375
|
11.750
|
1/ 4
|
37
|
Finland
|
1.375
|
3.750
|
2.625
|
1.750
|
2.250
|
11.750
|
1/ 4
|
38
|
Bosnia-Herzegovina
|
2.625
|
1.625
|
2.000
|
2.250
|
3.000
|
11.500
|
1/ 4
|
39
|
Kazakhstan
|
1.000
|
2.875
|
1.125
|
3.125
|
2.750
|
10.875
|
1/ 4
|
40
|
Faroe Islands
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
2.250
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
10.750
|
4
|
41
|
Malta
|
1.500
|
1.875
|
2.625
|
1.500
|
1.000
|
8.500
|
4
|
42
|
Lithuania
|
1.625
|
1.750
|
2.375
|
1.125
|
1.375
|
8.250
|
4
|
43
|
Liechtenstein
|
0.500
|
0.000
|
6.500
|
0.500
|
0.500
|
8.000
|
1
|
44
|
Estonia
|
1.375
|
3.666
|
1.166
|
0.125
|
1.625
|
7.957
|
4
|
45
|
Albania
|
2.000
|
1.625
|
0.875
|
2.125
|
1.250
|
7.875
|
4
|
46
|
Northern Ireland
|
2.833
|
1.625
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.000
|
7.833
|
1/ 4
|
47
|
Montenegro
|
1.625
|
0.750
|
1.000
|
1.333
|
2.500
|
7.208
|
3
|
48
|
Luxembourg
|
1.000
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
2.250
|
1.250
|
6.875
|
4
|
49
|
Wales
|
1.500
|
1.500
|
1.166
|
0.625
|
2.000
|
6.791
|
1/ 4
|
50
|
Georgia
|
1.750
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.250
|
1.250
|
6.625
|
4
|
51
|
North Macedonia
|
1.750
|
0.625
|
1.625
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
6.166
|
3
|
52
|
Belarus
|
1.500
|
0.250
|
0.625
|
1.750
|
1.875
|
6.000
|
1/ 4
|
53
|
Andorra
|
0.666
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
1.666
|
1.000
|
5.498
|
3
|
54
|
Gibraltar
|
1.666
|
1.250
|
0.875
|
0.166
|
1.500
|
5.457
|
3
|
55
|
San Marino
|
0.500
|
0.166
|
0.833
|
0.333
|
0.666
|
2.498
|
3
Idman.biz