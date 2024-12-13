13 December 2024
EN

Qarabag defeated, Azerbaijan drops in UEFA rankings

Football
News
13 December 2024 09:52
22
Qarabag defeated, Azerbaijan drops in UEFA rankings

UEFA’s updated country rankings have been announced.

Matches from the sixth round of the Europa League's League Stage and the fifth round of the Conference League have caused notable changes in the standings, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan’s position has shifted following Qarabag’s loss to Elfsborg in Sweden, which left the country’s point total unchanged. Taking advantage of this, Bulgaria has overtaken Azerbaijan.

Dropping one spot, Azerbaijan now ranks 28th in Europe with 19.625 points. This season’s contribution stands at 2.875 points, with Zira and Qarabag earning 1.250 points each, Sabah 0.250, and Sumgayit 0.125.

For reference, England leads the rankings with a total of 99.374 points.

#

country

20/21

21/22

22/23

23/24

24/25

ranking

teams

1

England

24.357

21.000

23.000

17.375

13.642

99.374

7/ 7

2

Italy

16.285

15.714

22.357

21.000

12.109

87.465

8/ 8

3

Spain

19.500

18.428

16.571

16.062

11.428

81.989

7/ 7

4

Germany

15.214

16.214

17.125

19.357

10.421

78.331

8/ 8

5

France

7.916

18.416

12.583

16.250

9.928

65.093

6/ 7

6

Netherlands

9.200

19.200

13.500

10.000

8.000

59.900

5/ 6

7

Portugal

9.600

12.916

12.500

11.000

11.775

57.791

5/ 5

8

Belgium

6.000

6.600

14.200

14.400

11.150

52.350

5/ 5

9

Czech Republic

6.600

6.700

6.750

13.500

8.700

42.250

4/ 5

10

Turkey

3.100

6.700

11.800

12.000

7.150

40.750

4/ 5

11

Norway

6.500

7.625

5.750

8.000

6.125

34.000

2/ 4

12

Greece

5.100

8.000

2.125

11.400

7.125

33.750

3/ 4

13

Austria

6.700

10.400

4.900

4.800

6.925

33.725

4/ 5

14

Switzerland

5.125

7.750

8.500

5.200

5.875

32.450

3/ 5

15

Scotland

8.500

7.900

3.500

6.400

6.000

32.300

3/ 5

16

Denmark

4.125

7.800

5.900

8.500

5.812

32.137

2/ 4

17

Israel

7.000

6.750

6.250

8.750

2.875

31.625

1/ 4

18

Poland

4.000

4.625

7.750

6.875

7.625

30.875

2/ 4

19

Croatia

5.900

6.000

3.375

5.875

5.375

26.525

1/ 4

20

Serbia

5.500

9.500

5.375

1.400

2.900

24.675

2/ 5

21

Cyprus

4.000

4.125

5.100

3.750

7.250

24.225

3/ 4

22

Sweden

2.500

5.125

6.250

1.875

8.156

23.906

3/ 4

23

Ukraine

6.800

4.200

5.700

4.100

2.600

23.400

2/ 5

24

Hungary

4.250

2.750

5.875

4.500

5.125

22.500

1/ 4

25

Slovakia

1.500

4.125

6.000

5.000

4.625

21.250

1/ 4

26

Romania

3.750

2.250

6.250

3.250

5.125

20.625

1/ 4

27

Bulgaria

4.000

3.375

4.500

4.375

3.375

19.625

1/ 4

28

Azerbaijan

2.500

4.375

4.000

5.875

2.875

19.625

1/ 4

29

Russia

4.333

5.300

4.333

4.333

0.000

18.299

0

30

Slovenia

2.250

3.000

2.125

3.875

5.968

17.218

2/ 4

31

Ireland

1.875

2.875

3.375

1.500

4.718

14.343

1/ 4

32

Moldova

1.375

5.250

3.750

2.000

1.875

14.250

1/ 4

33

Iceland

0.625

1.500

3.000

3.833

3.625

12.583

1/ 4

34

Armenia

1.375

1.875

2.375

2.250

4.375

12.250

1/ 4

35

Kosovo

1.833

2.333

2.875

3.000

2.000

12.041

4

36

Latvia

1.375

2.625

2.750

1.625

3.375

11.750

1/ 4

37

Finland

1.375

3.750

2.625

1.750

2.250

11.750

1/ 4

38

Bosnia-Herzegovina

2.625

1.625

2.000

2.250

3.000

11.500

1/ 4

39

Kazakhstan

1.000

2.875

1.125

3.125

2.750

10.875

1/ 4

40

Faroe Islands

2.750

1.500

2.250

2.750

1.500

10.750

4

41

Malta

1.500

1.875

2.625

1.500

1.000

8.500

4

42

Lithuania

1.625

1.750

2.375

1.125

1.375

8.250

4

43

Liechtenstein

0.500

0.000

6.500

0.500

0.500

8.000

1

44

Estonia

1.375

3.666

1.166

0.125

1.625

7.957

4

45

Albania

2.000

1.625

0.875

2.125

1.250

7.875

4

46

Northern Ireland

2.833

1.625

1.250

1.125

1.000

7.833

1/ 4

47

Montenegro

1.625

0.750

1.000

1.333

2.500

7.208

3

48

Luxembourg

1.000

1.250

1.125

2.250

1.250

6.875

4

49

Wales

1.500

1.500

1.166

0.625

2.000

6.791

1/ 4

50

Georgia

1.750

1.250

1.125

1.250

1.250

6.625

4

51

North Macedonia

1.750

0.625

1.625

1.500

0.666

6.166

3

52

Belarus

1.500

0.250

0.625

1.750

1.875

6.000

1/ 4

53

Andorra

0.666

1.500

0.666

1.666

1.000

5.498

3

54

Gibraltar

1.666

1.250

0.875

0.166

1.500

5.457

3

55

San Marino

0.500

0.166

0.833

0.333

0.666

2.498

3

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Player banned for exposing match-fixing in Colombian football
13:20
Football

Player banned for exposing match-fixing in Colombian football

“Open your eyes!"
Sarkhan Hajiyev: "Our national team must fight against any opponent"
13:06
Football

Sarkhan Hajiyev: "Our national team must fight against any opponent"

He shared his expectations regarding the draw for the World Cup 2026 European qualifiers, which will take place today
Sarkhan Hajiyev: "Fernando Santos' departure is not on the agenda at the moment"
13:03
Football

Sarkhan Hajiyev: "Fernando Santos' departure is not on the agenda at the moment"

Hajiyev clarified, "Currently, Fernando Santos is at the draw ceremony for the World Cup 2026 qualifiers, alongside the team
Farid Gayibov: "Interest in this tournament increases year by year" - PHOTO
12:50
Football

Farid Gayibov: "Interest in this tournament increases year by year" - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of the 3rd Mini-Football Tournament, dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, was held
Azerbaijan's World Cup dream: What can we expect from the 2026 qualifying draw? - ANALYSIS
12:48
Football

Azerbaijan's World Cup dream: What can we expect from the 2026 qualifying draw? - ANALYSIS

Idman.biz presents the most desirable and undesirable options for Azerbaijan
9 points may not be enough Qarabag
11:29
Football

9 points may not be enough Qarabag

The Azerbaijani champion is 4 points behind the top 24 teams that will advance to the next round

Most read

Qarabag faces injury setbacks ahead of crucial clash with Elfsborg
11 December 10:08
Football

Qarabag faces injury setbacks ahead of crucial clash with Elfsborg

Qarabag will face Elfsborg in their UEFA Europa League 2024/2025 league phase match with three notable absences
President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku
11 December 12:54
Football

President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku

The grandchildren of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Ali and Mikayil Agalarov, had the chance to meet global football icon Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates

Messi and fellow Argentinians: Glimpse into Azerbaijan’s football history
11 December 14:33
Football

Messi and fellow Argentinians: Glimpse into Azerbaijan’s football history

Despite a glittering career spanning Barcelona, PSG, and now Inter Miami, Messi has never encountered Azerbaijani football teams-making this visit a historic moment
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars arrive in Baku - PHOTO & VIDEO
11 December 09:00
Football

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars arrive in Baku - PHOTO & VIDEO

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi, along with his teammates, has arrived in Baku