Qarabag defeated, Azerbaijan drops in UEFA rankings

UEFA’s updated country rankings have been announced.

Matches from the sixth round of the Europa League's League Stage and the fifth round of the Conference League have caused notable changes in the standings, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan’s position has shifted following Qarabag’s loss to Elfsborg in Sweden, which left the country’s point total unchanged. Taking advantage of this, Bulgaria has overtaken Azerbaijan.

Dropping one spot, Azerbaijan now ranks 28th in Europe with 19.625 points. This season’s contribution stands at 2.875 points, with Zira and Qarabag earning 1.250 points each, Sabah 0.250, and Sumgayit 0.125.

For reference, England leads the rankings with a total of 99.374 points.

# country 20/21 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 ranking teams 1 England 24.357 21.000 23.000 17.375 13.642 99.374 7/ 7 2 Italy 16.285 15.714 22.357 21.000 12.109 87.465 8/ 8 3 Spain 19.500 18.428 16.571 16.062 11.428 81.989 7/ 7 4 Germany 15.214 16.214 17.125 19.357 10.421 78.331 8/ 8 5 France 7.916 18.416 12.583 16.250 9.928 65.093 6/ 7 6 Netherlands 9.200 19.200 13.500 10.000 8.000 59.900 5/ 6 7 Portugal 9.600 12.916 12.500 11.000 11.775 57.791 5/ 5 8 Belgium 6.000 6.600 14.200 14.400 11.150 52.350 5/ 5 9 Czech Republic 6.600 6.700 6.750 13.500 8.700 42.250 4/ 5 10 Turkey 3.100 6.700 11.800 12.000 7.150 40.750 4/ 5 11 Norway 6.500 7.625 5.750 8.000 6.125 34.000 2/ 4 12 Greece 5.100 8.000 2.125 11.400 7.125 33.750 3/ 4 13 Austria 6.700 10.400 4.900 4.800 6.925 33.725 4/ 5 14 Switzerland 5.125 7.750 8.500 5.200 5.875 32.450 3/ 5 15 Scotland 8.500 7.900 3.500 6.400 6.000 32.300 3/ 5 16 Denmark 4.125 7.800 5.900 8.500 5.812 32.137 2/ 4 17 Israel 7.000 6.750 6.250 8.750 2.875 31.625 1/ 4 18 Poland 4.000 4.625 7.750 6.875 7.625 30.875 2/ 4 19 Croatia 5.900 6.000 3.375 5.875 5.375 26.525 1/ 4 20 Serbia 5.500 9.500 5.375 1.400 2.900 24.675 2/ 5 21 Cyprus 4.000 4.125 5.100 3.750 7.250 24.225 3/ 4 22 Sweden 2.500 5.125 6.250 1.875 8.156 23.906 3/ 4 23 Ukraine 6.800 4.200 5.700 4.100 2.600 23.400 2/ 5 24 Hungary 4.250 2.750 5.875 4.500 5.125 22.500 1/ 4 25 Slovakia 1.500 4.125 6.000 5.000 4.625 21.250 1/ 4 26 Romania 3.750 2.250 6.250 3.250 5.125 20.625 1/ 4 27 Bulgaria 4.000 3.375 4.500 4.375 3.375 19.625 1/ 4 28 Azerbaijan 2.500 4.375 4.000 5.875 2.875 19.625 1/ 4 29 Russia 4.333 5.300 4.333 4.333 0.000 18.299 0 30 Slovenia 2.250 3.000 2.125 3.875 5.968 17.218 2/ 4 31 Ireland 1.875 2.875 3.375 1.500 4.718 14.343 1/ 4 32 Moldova 1.375 5.250 3.750 2.000 1.875 14.250 1/ 4 33 Iceland 0.625 1.500 3.000 3.833 3.625 12.583 1/ 4 34 Armenia 1.375 1.875 2.375 2.250 4.375 12.250 1/ 4 35 Kosovo 1.833 2.333 2.875 3.000 2.000 12.041 4 36 Latvia 1.375 2.625 2.750 1.625 3.375 11.750 1/ 4 37 Finland 1.375 3.750 2.625 1.750 2.250 11.750 1/ 4 38 Bosnia-Herzegovina 2.625 1.625 2.000 2.250 3.000 11.500 1/ 4 39 Kazakhstan 1.000 2.875 1.125 3.125 2.750 10.875 1/ 4 40 Faroe Islands 2.750 1.500 2.250 2.750 1.500 10.750 4 41 Malta 1.500 1.875 2.625 1.500 1.000 8.500 4 42 Lithuania 1.625 1.750 2.375 1.125 1.375 8.250 4 43 Liechtenstein 0.500 0.000 6.500 0.500 0.500 8.000 1 44 Estonia 1.375 3.666 1.166 0.125 1.625 7.957 4 45 Albania 2.000 1.625 0.875 2.125 1.250 7.875 4 46 Northern Ireland 2.833 1.625 1.250 1.125 1.000 7.833 1/ 4 47 Montenegro 1.625 0.750 1.000 1.333 2.500 7.208 3 48 Luxembourg 1.000 1.250 1.125 2.250 1.250 6.875 4 49 Wales 1.500 1.500 1.166 0.625 2.000 6.791 1/ 4 50 Georgia 1.750 1.250 1.125 1.250 1.250 6.625 4 51 North Macedonia 1.750 0.625 1.625 1.500 0.666 6.166 3 52 Belarus 1.500 0.250 0.625 1.750 1.875 6.000 1/ 4 53 Andorra 0.666 1.500 0.666 1.666 1.000 5.498 3 54 Gibraltar 1.666 1.250 0.875 0.166 1.500 5.457 3 55 San Marino 0.500 0.166 0.833 0.333 0.666 2.498 3

Idman.biz