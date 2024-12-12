Turkish clubs face former opponents of Qarabag in Europa League

Today marks the conclusion of the UEFA Europa League 2024/2025 league phase, with Qarabag facing Elfsborg in Sweden.

Meanwhile, two Turkish clubs will also be in action, both playing away matches against teams that have previously faced Qarabag.

Idman.biz reports that Galatasaray will travel to Malmö, and Besiktas will take on Bodo/Glimt, teams that have previously encountered Qarabag in European competitions.

The UEFA Europa League 2024/2025 league phase matchday 6 schedule is as follows:

- 21:45: Malmö vs Galatasaray

- 21:45: Roma vs Braga

- 21:45: Olympiacos vs Twente

- 21:45: PAOK vs Ferencvarosi

- 21:45: Viktoria vs Manchester United

- 21:45: Union vs Nice

- 21:45: Ludogorets vs Alkmaar

- 21:45: Hoffenheim vs FCSB

- 00:00: Elfsborg vs Qarabag

- 00:00: Slavia vs Anderlecht

- 00:00: Real Sociedad vs Dinamo K

- 00:00: Porto vs Midtjylland

- 00:00: Ajax vs Lazio

- 00:00: Rangers vs Tottenham

- 00:00: Lyon vs Eintracht

- 00:00: Maccabi T-A vs RFS

- 00:00: Bodo/Glimt vs Besiktas

The UEFA Europa League 2024/2025 league phase VII matches will take place in January 2025, from January 21-23.