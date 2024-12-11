Adil Naghiyev on match-fixing allegations: " I am not at fault"

Former Azerbaijani national team player Adil Naghiyev has addressed the reasons behind his departure from Shamakhi.

The 29-year-old defender admitted in an interview with Idman.biz that his name has been linked to match-fixing allegations, and investigations are currently underway, Idman.biz.

Naghiyev stated that he would disclose all details once his innocence is confirmed: "The reasons are clear. I am not at fault. This issue is under investigation at AFFA. Once everything is revealed, it will be evident that I am not guilty. After that, I will share everything that needs to be said."

The defender added that the investigation should conclude in the coming days: "It will be proven that I am innocent. My name is just being mentioned unfairly. I have never been involved in any sort of match-fixing. An investigation is ongoing, and everything will become clear in a few days."

Adil Naghiyev and Giorgi Kantaria, who were recently released by Shamakhi, are under suspicion of being involved in match-fixing.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz