Barcelona face Dortmund away, Juventus to take on Man City

Today, Matchday 6 of the Champions League league phase will end.

Idman.biz reports that nine matches are scheduled for the final game day of 2024.

The central match of the day will take place in Dortmund, where Borussia will host Barcelona in a clash between two top teams. Meanwhile, the encounter between Juventus and Manchester City is also eagerly anticipated, as Juventus is not in the best form.

Champions League

League phase

Matchday 6

December 11

21:45: Atletico vs. Slovan

21:45: Lille vs. Sturm

00:00: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona

00:00: Juventus vs. Manchester City

00:00: Benfica vs. Bologna

00:00: Arsenal vs. Monaco

00:00: Milan vs. Red Star Belgrade

00:00: Feyenoord vs. Sparta

00:00: Stuttgart vs. Young Boys

The last two matches of the group stage will take place in 2025.

Idman.biz