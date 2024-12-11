Barcelona face Dortmund away, Juventus to take on Man City

Today, Matchday 6 of the Champions League league phase will end.
Idman.biz reports that nine matches are scheduled for the final game day of 2024.
The central match of the day will take place in Dortmund, where Borussia will host Barcelona in a clash between two top teams. Meanwhile, the encounter between Juventus and Manchester City is also eagerly anticipated, as Juventus is not in the best form.
Champions League
League phase
Matchday 6
December 11
21:45: Atletico vs. Slovan
21:45: Lille vs. Sturm
00:00: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona
00:00: Juventus vs. Manchester City
00:00: Benfica vs. Bologna
00:00: Arsenal vs. Monaco
00:00: Milan vs. Red Star Belgrade
00:00: Feyenoord vs. Sparta
00:00: Stuttgart vs. Young Boys
The last two matches of the group stage will take place in 2025.
