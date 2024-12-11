Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars arrive in Baku - PHOTO & VIDEO

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi, along with his teammates, has arrived in Baku.

Idman.biz, citing Report, reports that the athletes’ plane landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where they were welcomed by businessman Adnan Ahmadzade.

Notably, players from Inter Miami, including Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, will participate in a special event on December 11 at the Baku Crystal Hall.

The event will feature a unique musical atmosphere, with performances by world-renowned composer and singer Willy William and the famous band Morandi. Attendees can look forward to an energetic and unforgettable musical experience.

Tickets are available on the iTicket.az website and at sales points. Proceeds from ticket sales will be directed toward charitable causes.

Idman.biz