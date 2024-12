Frank De Bleeckere, the Chairman of the AFFA Referees Committee, has received an appointment from UEFA.

According to Idman.biz, De Bleeckere will be present at the Europa League match between Malmö and Galatasaray as the match observer.

The Belgian official will oversee the 6th round of the group stage, taking place in Sweden. The match, scheduled for December 12, will be officiated by referees from England.

The game will kick off at 21:45 Baku time.

