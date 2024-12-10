Referees for the Elfsborg vs Qarabag Europa League match announced

The referees for the upcoming Europa League match between Elfsborg and Qarabag have been confirmed.

Idman.biz reports that, the match, part of the sixth round of the group stage, will be officiated by Portuguese referees.

The game, scheduled for December 12, will be led by referee Antonio Nobre, assisted by Pedro Ribeyro and Nelson Pereira. The VAR assistant will be Andre Narkiso. The fourth official and VAR officials are yet to be confirmed.

The match inspector will be Stefano Podeschi (San Marino), and the UEFA representative will be Ian Atkins (England).

The Elfsborg vs Qarabag game will take place at Boras Arena, starting at 00:00 Baku time on the night of December 12–13.

