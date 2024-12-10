West Ham 2-1 Wolves: Bowen's decisive strike lifts West Ham past Wolves - VIDEO

West Ham clinched a narrow 2-1 victory over struggling Wolves in a tense Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Tomas Soucek opened the scoring with a header, assisted by Jarrod Bowen's corner, before Wolves' Matt Doherty equalized with a brilliant finish from Rayan Ait-Nouri's cross, Idman.biz reports.

Bowen later sealed the victory with a precise strike during a dramatic second-half spell. VAR controversies marred the match, including a disallowed goal for Mohammed Kudus and a denied penalty for Wolves after Emerson's challenge on Goncalo Guedes. Wolves were further incensed by a potential foul on Santiago Bueno in the build-up to Bowen's winner.

The result lifts West Ham to 14th in the table, while Wolves remain in 19th after their third consecutive defeat. The scrutiny intensifies on Wolves manager Gary O'Neil as his side struggles to escape the relegation zone.

English Premier League

Round 15

West Ham 2-1 Wolves

Idman.biz