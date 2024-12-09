9 December 2024
Copa del Rey last 32: Barcelona and Real Madrid set to face 4th division teams in Copa del Rey

Football
News
9 December 2024 17:58
21
The draw for the round of 32 final stage of the Copa del Rey has been made.

The Spanish giants, Real Madrid and Barcelona, now know their opponents for the upcoming round, Idman.biz reports.

As previously determined, both clubs will face opponents from the 4th division. The organizers placed the four Supercup participants – Real Madrid, Barcelona, Athletic, and Mallorca – in separate pots, ensuring that each team would face a 4th division club.

Here are the last 32 final matchups for the Copa del Rey:

UD Barbastro vs FC Barcelona

Pontevedra vs Real Mallorca

CD Minera vs Real Madrid

UD Logroñes vs Athletic

Marbella FC vs Atlético Madrid

Ourense CF vs Real Valladolid

SD Ponferradina vs Real Sociedad

Granada vs Getafe

Huesca vs Real Betis

Racing Santander vs Celta Vigo

Racing Ferrol vs Rayo Vallecano

Almeria vs Sevilla FC

Eldense vs Valencia CF

Elche CF vs Las Palmas

Cartagena vs Leganes

Tenerife vs Osasuna

The R32 matches are scheduled for January 4-5, 2025. Barcelona also faced Barbastro in January 2024, winning 3-2.

Idman.biz

