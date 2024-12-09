Copa del Rey last 32: Barcelona and Real Madrid set to face 4th division teams in Copa del Rey

The draw for the round of 32 final stage of the Copa del Rey has been made.
The Spanish giants, Real Madrid and Barcelona, now know their opponents for the upcoming round, Idman.biz reports.
As previously determined, both clubs will face opponents from the 4th division. The organizers placed the four Supercup participants – Real Madrid, Barcelona, Athletic, and Mallorca – in separate pots, ensuring that each team would face a 4th division club.
Here are the last 32 final matchups for the Copa del Rey:
UD Barbastro vs FC Barcelona
Pontevedra vs Real Mallorca
CD Minera vs Real Madrid
UD Logroñes vs Athletic
Marbella FC vs Atlético Madrid
Ourense CF vs Real Valladolid
SD Ponferradina vs Real Sociedad
Granada vs Getafe
Huesca vs Real Betis
Racing Santander vs Celta Vigo
Racing Ferrol vs Rayo Vallecano
Almeria vs Sevilla FC
Eldense vs Valencia CF
Elche CF vs Las Palmas
Cartagena vs Leganes
Tenerife vs Osasuna
The R32 matches are scheduled for January 4-5, 2025. Barcelona also faced Barbastro in January 2024, winning 3-2.
