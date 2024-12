Vissel Kobe has secured the Japanese championship, defeating Shonan 3-0 in the final round of the J-League.

This marks the club’s second consecutive title, Idman.biz reports.

Last season, Vissel Kobe featured Spanish players Andrés Iniesta (4 games) and Juan Mata (1 game). However, the team now consists primarily of Japanese players, with only two Brazilians remaining—defender Matheus Thuler (36 games, 2 goals) and forward Jan Patrick (29 games, 1 goal).

