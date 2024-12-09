Kapaz sets 16-season defensive low with 39 goals conceded

The 16th round of the Misli Premier League has marked an unfortunate milestone for Kapaz.

Following their 0-4 loss to Zira, Kapaz has conceded 39 goals this season, setting the worst defensive record for the first 16 matches in the last 16 seasons of the Azerbaijan championship, Idman.biz reports.

The previous worst performance over 16 games was in the 2008/09 season when the Baku team conceded 41 goals. However, the all-time low belongs to Shamkir, who let in 82 goals during the 1996/97 season, excluding technical defeats (3-0).

Idman.biz