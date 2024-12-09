9 December 2024
Araz-Nakhchivan makes history in Premier League

9 December 2024 10:13
Araz-Nakhchivan makes history in Premier League

For the first time in history, the Misli Premier League witnessed a change in dominance after the 16th round.

Araz-Nakhchivan claimed the top spot with a convincing 2-0 victory over Sabail, increasing their points tally to 39, Idman.biz reports.

Despite Qarabag trailing by just one point with a game in hand, the Nakhchivan team concluded the round at the league summit.

This marks a historic achievement for Araz-Nakhchivan, as they have never previously finished a round in 1st place during the national championship. The club is currently competing in its 4th season in the Premier League, with one season unfinished.

