Turan Tovuz captain: "We will focus on the championship" - INTERVIEW

Turan Tovuz captain Shahriyar Aliyev gave an interview to Sportal.az website.

The experienced football player said that after saying goodbye to the cup, they focused all their attention on the championship, Idman.biz reports.

- Turan Tovuz left the meeting with Sabah in the 1/8 final stage of the national cup with an unsuccessful result. What caused you to fail the stage?

- It's true, it was a bad match for us. We could pass the stage. Our carelessness in the last minutes made us out of the stage. Penalties are also a lottery. A team must win. Luck was not on our side that day. We have forgotten that game and are preparing for the meeting with Shamakhi.

- It is interesting that you scored the second goal in the last minutes, but you could not maintain such an advantage. However, the team was distinguished more by the reliability of the defensive line. Did you miss the second goal because of fatigue or loss of concentration?

- It is disappointing to concede a goal in the last minutes. We have analyzed and looked. Maybe if we were careful for a second at that time, we wouldn't have scored a goal. But that meeting is over. We don't want to stay in that game. We have important games ahead.

- What were you thinking before the penalty series?

- We worked on penalties even after training. The penalty is a lottery. In fact, those of us who took the penalty were the best performers. It just didn't happen. We were unlucky. However, we had hope in the penalty shootout.

- So, how did Denis Marandichi's serious injury during the game affect you? After the goal, you also showed his form.

- Of course, first of all is human health. Denise's injury is very disappointing. He was seriously injured. God willing, he will return to the field soon. He threw himself in front of the kick and broke his leg so that his team won and there was no goal in our goal. This shows that he is a professional and takes his work seriously. We have been with Denis. The operation has been done, it takes time to recover. I am sure that he will recover soon and the recovery process will be fast. Denis is one of the important figures for us. Everyone is with Denise. Win or lose, we are with him no matter what. Our prayers are with him.

- For Turan Tovuz, the only way to the European Cup is through the league. Is it a negative or a positive that you are not on two fronts?

- We would like to pass the stage in the national cup and fight on two fronts. Not received. Now we will focus on the championship. We will try to get maximum points so that we can go to the European Cup.

- Was it difficult to play against Krunoslav Rendulich's Sabah or Vasiliy Berezutsky's?

- The new head coach of Sabah has arrived. You cannot ask the new head coach to change the team 100 percent right now. Sabah has a style of play. They were better in attack during the time of the previous head coach. Maybe he is trying to be more careful in defense with the current head coach. In the previous game against Sabah, you could see that they were pressing in front. After the arrival of Vasily Berezutsky, you can see that they are waiting at some points. Every coach has his own style of play. Sabah is playing well both during Rendulić's time and under Berezutski's leadership.

- Tomorrow you will face Shamakhi in the 15th round of the Premier League. Can you defeat them?

- We play at home. We have prepared and analyzed the opponent. Shamakhi has not won in the last matches. They are a club that will fight until the end. Even if they lose, they don't give up. It is a fighting collective. We will play in front of our fans. We will try to do our best with their support.

Idman.biz