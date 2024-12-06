Ilkin Qyrtymov: "I felt Kapaz fans’ care"

"The treatment and recovery process is progressing normally. Everything is fine."

In an interview with the club's press service, Kapaz player Ilkin Qyrtymov shared an update on his condition, Idman.biz reports.

The experienced defender, who underwent surgery for a knee injury, stated that he is following the necessary medical procedures: "I’m constantly being examined. Thankfully, there was no swelling in the early stages. The surgery was successful. I am exercising my knee according to the doctor’s instructions. Hopefully, everything goes as we desire."

Qyrtymov thanked those who have shown interest in him, especially the fans: "I’m very grateful to all our fans whose hearts beat for Kapaz. They supported me from the very first day. I felt their care for me. My teammates and the club management are also keeping a close eye on my condition and showing great care. I will try my best to rejoin the training sessions as soon as possible so that I can be with the team and contribute to Kapaz with my experience."

Kapaz will face Zira in the 15th round of the Misli Premier League on December 8th.

Idman.biz