FIFA referee assigned to Sabah vs. Qarabag match

The referee appointments for Matchday 16 of the Misli Premier League have been announced.

The central clash between Sabah and Qarabag will be officiated by FIFA referee Elchin Masiyev, Idman.biz reports.

The match is scheduled to take place on December 7 at Bank Respublika Arena and will kick off at 18:00.

Match Schedule:



December 7 (Saturday)

• 15:00: Sabail vs. Araz-Nakhchivan (ASCO Arena)

Referee: Rashad Ahmadov

• 18:00: Sabah vs. Qarabag (Bank Respublika Arena)

Referee: Elchin Masiyev



December 8 (Sunday)

• 16:00: Kapaz vs. Zira (Tovuz Stadium)

Referee: Tural Gurbanov

• 18:00: Sumgayit vs. Neftchi (Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium)

Referee: Farid Hajiyev

December 9 (Monday)

• 19:00: Turan Tovuz vs. Shamakhi (Tovuz Stadium)

Referee: Kamal Umudlu

Idman.biz