New football club Jangi launches in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

A new football club has been established in Azerbaijan.
Idman.biz, citing Offsideplus.az, reports that the club, named Jangi, will represent Baku and compete in the Regional League.
Idman.biz
Italy’s sports medicine regulations do not allow players with subcutaneous defibrillators to compete in Serie A
He netted a goal in the 13th round of the league during an away match against Moreirense
The IFFHS list features teams that have earned points in 20 or more consecutive away matches
Turan Tovuz coach Yunis Huseynov shared his excitement about Lionel Messi’s upcoming visit to Baku with his Inter Miami teammates
"Nowadays we study everything a lot, I knew he was a good taker"
The condition of Turan Tovuz defender Denis Marandici has been clarified, as confirmed by the club’s press service
Sabah player Pavol Safranko apologized to Denis Marandici and his family after breaking the opponent's leg
The player will remain in the hospital for a while and will be discharged to continue treatment at home