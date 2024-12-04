4 December 2024
Former Galatasaray player retires at 45

Former Galatasaray player retires at 45

Junichi Inamoto, a former Galatasaray midfielder, has officially announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 45.

Idman.biz reports that the Japanese player, who wore the Istanbul club's jersey during the 2006-2007 season, has decided to end his playing career.

Throughout his European career, Inamoto played for several notable clubs, including Arsenal, Fulham, West Bromwich Albion, Cardiff City, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Rennes, alongside his stint with Galatasaray.

Inamoto also had a distinguished international career, earning 82 caps for the Japanese national team and scoring 5 goals. He stood out in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, held in Japan, scoring against Belgium and Russia.

Idman.biz

