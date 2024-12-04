Luca Zidane shines as Granada advances to Copa del Rey Round of 16

Granada's French goalkeeper, Luca Zidane, delivered an impressive performance in the Copa del Rey, helping his team secure a spot in the Round of 16.

The 26-year-old was pivotal in Granada's dramatic victory over Real Zaragoza. After a 2-2 draw in regular and extra time, the match was decided in a penalty shootout, where Granada triumphed 5-4, Idman.biz reports.

Zidane not only saved a penalty during regular time but also excelled in the shootout, even scoring a penalty himself.

Luca Zidane, the second son of legendary footballer Zinedine Zidane, joined Granada this season and is already making his mark.

Idman.biz