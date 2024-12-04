Underdog Triumphs: Barbastro stun Espanyol in Copa del Rey

A sensational result has been recorded in the Copa del Rey.

According to Idman.biz, the fourth division underdog, Barbastro, has defeated LaLiga representative Espanyol 2-0.

Both goals in the match were scored by Andres Barrera. Although he spent the 2018/19 season at Levante, he only played 9 matches. After a period of being without a club, he has now scored 4 goals in two Copa del Rey matches.

Barbastro is a small-town team from a city with a population of just 17,000. Earlier this year, in January, they faced Barcelona in the Copa del Rey but lost 2-3.

Additionally, a shocking result has occurred in the German Cup, where third-division Arminia Bielefeld triumphed over mid-table Bundesliga team Freiburg, winning 3-1.

Idman.biz