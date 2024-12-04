The best goal scorers of the year have been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the IFFHS has compiled a list of the top scorers in all tournaments held in 2024.

The list includes players who scored 26 or more goals for both their national teams and clubs. Qarabag’s Brazilian forward Olavio Juninho is among the best.

With 26 goals, he ranks 45th in the world. Juninho scored 10 goals in the Premier League, 5 in the national cup, and 11 in European competitions. He surpasses Luis Suares and Cole Palmer in additional metrics, particularly the number of goals in continental cups.

The list is led by Viktor Gyökeres, the striker for the Swedish national team and Sporting, who has scored 59 goals. Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City) follows with 47 goals, and England's Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) ranks third with 46 goals.

A total of 54 players made it onto the list.

Idman.biz