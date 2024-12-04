4 December 2024
Sabah FC President: "No time for major changes"

4 December 2024 10:00
"The result of Vasiliy Berezutskiy's first match satisfied us. The schedule is tight now, leaving no time for major changes. However, we will progress step by step and improve with each game," said Sabah FC president Magsud Adigozalov.

Idman.biz reports that the club president evaluated the Russian coach's first two matches in an interview with Matç TV: "The second match was tough. Turan Tovuz is a well-organized team. On top of that, the long trip, artificial pitch, and strong support from their fans added to the difficulty. The most important thing is that we advanced in the cup, and we’ll continue our work."

Notably, Sabah FC defeated Sabail 1-0 in Berezutskiy's Premier League debut and eliminated Turan Tovuz from the Azerbaijan Cup Round of 16 with a 2:2 (p. 1:3) result.

