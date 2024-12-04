Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici to undergo surgery

The condition of Turan Tovuz defender Denis Marandici has been clarified, as confirmed by the club’s press service.

Idman.biz reports that the 28-year-old Moldovan defender was injured during the Azerbaijan Cup Round of 16 match against Sabah and had to leave the field. He was immediately taken to Tovuz District Central Hospital and later transferred to Ganja Central Clinic due to the severity of his injury.

Medical examinations revealed a displaced fibula fracture and a non-displaced tibia fracture. His leg has been immobilized in a cast.

Based on recommendations from the club’s doctor and hospital specialists, Marandici is expected to undergo surgery in Baku. The exact timing will depend on the absorption of the hematoma in his leg. If necessary, the operation might be conducted abroad.

Turan Tovuz lost to Sabah in a penalty shootout – 2:2 (p. 1:3).

