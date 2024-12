In a match from Round 19 of LaLiga, Barcelona secured an emphatic victory against Mallorca.

Idman.biz reports that the Catalans, overcoming a three-match winless streak, dominated the game under Hans-Dieter Flick’s management, clinching a 5-1 triumph.

This victory boosts Barcelona’s points tally to 37, giving them a 4-point lead over their closest rivals.

LaLiga - Round 19

Mallorca 1-5 Barcelona

Idman.biz