Ronaldo watches his team's match with girlfriend from the stands

Cristiano Ronaldo's team, Al Nassr, played a match in the AFC Champions League, and Ronaldo watched the game from the stands with his mother, Dolores Aveiro, and girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez.

According to Idman.biz, Ronaldo was given a rest after his team secured a spot in the playoffs of the tournament.

Al Nassr lost to Qatar's Al Sadd 1-2, with a penalty goal conceded in the 90+9th minute. In the tournament's Western zone, eight teams will make it to the playoffs, and Ronaldo’s team is in 3rd place with 13 points. There are still two rounds remaining in the group stage.

