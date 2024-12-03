3 December 2024
EN

Kvaratskhelia: From Italy to Spain?

Football
News
3 December 2024 12:48
29
Kvaratskhelia: From Italy to Spain?

Barcelona is reportedly considering the transfer of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the winger for Serie A leaders Napoli, as one of their top options.

Idman.biz, citing Sport.es, reports that Barcelona's management sees strengthening the left-wing position as essential for the team. While the club has considered Milan's Rafael Leão as a candidate, the transfer of the Georgian footballer has been deemed more suitable.

Kvaratskhelia has been with Napoli since July 2022, and his current contract runs until June 2027. This season, the 23-year-old has played 16 matches, scored 5 goals, and provided 3 assists.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Bayern face Bayer in the DFB Cup Round of 16
17:11
World football

Bayern face Bayer in the DFB Cup Round of 16

The match will take place at the Allianz Arena and is set to kick off at 23:45 Baku time
Azerbaijani football enters 2025 on a "31-game losing streak"
15:39
Football

Azerbaijani football enters 2025 on a "31-game losing streak"

The year 2024 has ended for Azerbaijan’s national football teams
Premier League's top scorer: "If there's no quality, how do we achieve these results?"
14:44
Football

Premier League's top scorer: "If there's no quality, how do we achieve these results?"

The Brazilian player addressed criticism about his team's performance despite being at the top
Ronaldo watches his team's match with girlfriend from the stands
14:15
Football

Ronaldo watches his team's match with girlfriend from the stands

Ronaldo was given a rest after his team secured a spot in the playoffs of the tournament
Siyasat Asgarov: "We played better in the second match"
13:23
Football

Siyasat Asgarov: "We played better in the second match"

Head coach Siyasat Askerov shared his thoughts with AFFA's press service
Rare father-son duel expected in FA Cup
13:02
Football

Rare father-son duel expected in FA Cup

If neither player changes clubs during the winter transfer window and both earn their coach's trust for the match

Most read

Azerbaijan women's national team faces Russia in Friendly match
2 December 10:10
Football

Azerbaijan women's national team faces Russia in Friendly match

The game will take place in Sochi as part of a training camp
Clashes strike at Guinea Cup match: Nearly 100 fans dead - VIDEO
2 December 10:18
World football

Clashes strike at Guinea Cup match: Nearly 100 fans dead - VIDEO

A tragic incident occurred during the Guinea Cup football match between Nzerekore and Labe
Record-holding Coaches in the Champions League - LIST
1 December 09:20
World football

Record-holding Coaches in the Champions League - LIST

The list of head coaches with the most matches in the history of the UEFA Champions League has been revealed
Historic low for Man City: Four consecutive EPL losses after 16 years
2 December 09:10
World football

Historic low for Man City: Four consecutive EPL losses after 16 years

For the first time in 16 years, Manchester City has recorded four consecutive losses