Kvaratskhelia: From Italy to Spain?

Barcelona is reportedly considering the transfer of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the winger for Serie A leaders Napoli, as one of their top options.

Idman.biz, citing Sport.es, reports that Barcelona's management sees strengthening the left-wing position as essential for the team. While the club has considered Milan's Rafael Leão as a candidate, the transfer of the Georgian footballer has been deemed more suitable.

Kvaratskhelia has been with Napoli since July 2022, and his current contract runs until June 2027. This season, the 23-year-old has played 16 matches, scored 5 goals, and provided 3 assists.

