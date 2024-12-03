Adnan Ahmadzada takes first step toward owning a football club in Azerbaijan

Adnan Ahmadzada, a well-known businessman and former SOCAR employee, has made the decision to acquire a football club in Azerbaijan.

As Idman.biz reports, the businessman, who has strong connections with the international football community, especially with Spain's Barcelona club, has expressed interest in purchasing Mingachevir, a club currently playing in the First Division.

Ahmadzada has officially approached the Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA) for the acquisition. Talks between him and the federation are still ongoing. His goal is to elevate Mingachevir, a city with a rich football tradition, to the ranks of Azerbaijan's top clubs.

For context, Ahmadzada is known for bringing Brazilian World Cup champion Ronaldinho and Barcelona president Joan Laporta to Baku for the COP29 event. He also maintains a close friendship with Argentine legend Lionel Messi.

