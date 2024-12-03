Men’s World Best National Goal Scorer 2024: Cauteruccio leads the pack

The leading goal scorers in the top divisions of national championships for 2024 have been revealed.

As reported by Idman.biz, the IFFHS list includes players who scored 21 or more goals this year.

Uruguayan Martín Cauteruccio tops the rankings with 35 goals for Sporting Cristal (Peru), who netted an impressive 35 goals in the Peruvian league.

Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres follows closely with 34 goals for Sporting CP (Portugal), and Chinese forward Wu Lei of Shanghai Port shares the second spot with him.

The list features a total of 36 players.

Idman.biz