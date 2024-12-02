Lyon's Georges Mikautadze robbed at gunpoint after scoring brace against Qarabag

Georgian footballer Georges Mikautadze, who plays for Lyon, has been the victim of an armed robbery.

Idman.biz reports that in the early hours of last night, two unidentified individuals broke into the player's home.

The robbers threatened Mikautadze with firearms. It is reported that they did not physically harm the footballer, but the masked assailants stole his watch worth 250,000 euros, along with leather items and gold jewelry. The police have launched a search for the perpetrators.

Last week, during the fifth round of the Europa League, Mikautadze made a memorable impact by scoring a brace in Lyon's 4-1 victory over Qarabag in Baku.

