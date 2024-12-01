Azerbaijani derby: Neftchi or Qarabag?

The 15th round of the Misli Premier League concludes today with an intense derby between Neftchi and Qarabag.

According to Idman.biz, the highly anticipated clash will take place at Neftchi Arena.

Qarabag, led by Gurban Gurbanov, is on a strong defensive run, having gone six matches without conceding a goal. The team aims for its third consecutive victory to reclaim the top spot in the league.

Neftchi, coached by Samir Abbasov, seeks revenge for the heavy defeat they suffered in the first leg of the season.

Match Details:

- Date: December 1 (Sunday)

- Time: 19:00

- Venue: Neftçi Arena

- Referee: Aliyar Agayev

League Top Scorers:

- Felipe Santos (Araz Nakhchivan) - 8 goals

- Joy-Lence Mickels - 7 goals

- Jesse Sekidika (both Sabah) - 6 goals

The next round of matches is scheduled for December 7-9.

Idman.biz