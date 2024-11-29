One goal away from the record

Olavio Juninho has scored his 14th goal in European club competitions.

According to Idman.biz, the Brazilian forward of Qarabag reached this milestone in 26 matches. In the fifth round of the Europa League group stage, he scored against Lyon, getting closer to setting an Azerbaijani record. Juninho is just one goal behind Abdellah Zoubir, the foreign player with the most goals in European competitions for Azerbaijani clubs, who has netted 15 goals.

Juninho, who has only played for Qarabag in European competitions, scored 6 goals in 15 matches last season and has added 8 goals in 11 appearances this season. The forward netted 6 goals in 7 Champions League games and 8 goals in 19 Europa League matches, with an average of 0.54 goals per game.

Qarabag lost to Lyon 1-4 in their latest match.

